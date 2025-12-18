Posted in: Current News, NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL "Cut For Time" Christmas & Our Favorite/Most Twisted Sketches

With A Saturday Night Live Christmas tonight, here's our favorite all-time SNL holiday sketch, our favorite twisted holiday sketch, and more.

This week, we're getting a double dose of NBC's Saturday Night Live. This weekend, host Ariana Grande and musical guest Cher will be on hand to help SNL head into the holiday season and the new year on a strong note. But before we get to that, A Saturday Night Live Christmas hits NBC screens tonight, running from 9 pm to 11 pm ET. To help set the mood, we're sharing a look at what's still our all-around favorite Christmas-related SNL sketch, as well as the most twisted holiday-themed sketch we've seen to date. Additionally, we've included a look at some "Cut For Time" sketches that fit with the festivities.

A Saturday Night Live Christmas: Our Top All-Time Holiday Sketch

William Shatner hosted December 1986's SNL S12E08 (December 20, 1986) with musical guest Lone Justice – but it was Carvey's portrayal of Jimmy Stewart's George Bailey in a never-before-seen "lost ending" to It's a Wonderful Life that was the highlight of the show and of the long-running sketch comedy/music series' nearly 51-season run when it comes to holiday sketches. Why? Because it feeds into what's at the core of my dislike of the holiday classic. George Bailey is just too damn decent to have to put up with all of the unnecessary drama he faces in Bedford Falls. And while it's easy to paint Old Man Potter (played by Jon Lovitz in the sketch) as the villain, it's pretty much the entire town that continually screws over & disrespects the dude. That's why I don't get caught up in the feels at the end when the town "comes to his rescue"; that was the least they could do for him after he surrendered his dreams to keep that town afloat. But in the famous sketch, we get a chance (a 'timeline variant," if you will) to see how things might've turned out had George Bailey finally had enough and gone looking for revenge…

Saturday Night Live Offers Very Bloody "Christmas Carol" & BTS Look

The week before the year-end episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 48, viewers were treated to comedy legends & SNL alum Steve Martin and Martin Short as hosts (with Brandi Carlile as the musical guest) for an episode that was a hilarious blend of old-school and new-school comedy. And nowhere was that more evident than in the "A Christmas Carol" sketch, which finds the holiday classic taking a very violent and bloody turn in oh-so-many wonderful ways (with Sarah Sherman kicking things off perfectly). Along with the original sketch, we also have a look behind the scenes at how the mayhem came about.

SNL Cut For Time: Christmas Edition

In "Christmas at Nana's" (Season 41, 2015), two siblings (Kyle Mooney and Amy Poehler) are forced to resolve their differences before they can spend time with Grandma:

In "Holiday Gig" (Season 45, 2019), A band's (Eddie Murphy, Kenan Thompson, and Kyle Mooney) holiday performance is interrupted by internal squabbling:

In "Christmas Romance" (Season 40, 2014), a man (Pete Davidson) declares his love for Amy Adams – and other things – when he shows up at her house with cue cards:

In "Santa Traps" (Season 40, 2014), author/inventor Michael Braslow (Martin Freeman) has just the product for anyone looking to feast on Santa meat: Santa Traps. His wife (Cecily Strong), however, thinks he's crazy:

In "Renaldo and Alexi," two Manhattan doormen (Bill Hader and Fred Armisen) from overseas enjoy telling popular Christmas stories to the tenants of their building.

