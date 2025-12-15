Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Cut For Time: If We Were "Mochi," We Would've Left Them Behind

Check out NBC's SNL "Cut For Time" sketch from this past weekend's show, Dan Bulla's "Saturday Night Live Midnight Matinee: 'Mochi.'"

We're getting a double serving of NBC's Saturday Night Live this week. First up, we have A Saturday Night Live Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 18th, which looks back at 50 seasons worth of holiday-themed madness. This weekend, we have the holiday-themed, end-of-the-year show with host Ariana Grande and musical guest Cher (and hopefully, another "Weekend Update Joke Swap" between Colin Jost and Michael Che). With so much going on, it only feels right that we kick the week off with a sketch that didn't make the cut this week. In Dan Bulla's Cut For Time sketch "Saturday Night Live Midnight Matinee: 'Mochi,'" host Josh O'Connor, and SNL stars Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman, James Austin Johnson, and Marcello Hernández play a stranded research team in desperate need of help. Thankfully, Mochi is there to save the day. We're just going to leave it there since we don't want to spoil anything (though the two images below are pretty solid clues).

Saturday Night Live: What to Know About SNL season 51

SNL is the most Emmy-winning show in history and holds 113 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). SNL has been honored four times with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

