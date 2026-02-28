Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Heated Rivalry, saturday night live, snl

SNL: Heated Rivalry Stars Storrie & Williams Reunite for Sketch, Intro

After a killer Cold Open and opening monologue, NBC's Saturday Night Live and SNL host Connor Storrie gave Heated Rivalry fans what they were waiting for: a sketch reunion between Storrie and his co-star, Hudson Williams. In the sketch filmed outside the Rink at Rockefeller Center, a couple (Tommy Brennan and Veronika Slowikowska) was having a serious conversation about their relationship after Slowikowska turned down his proposal.

But Brennan couldn't help but be distracted by the antics of a bachelor party going on behind them, a crew made up of Storrie, Mikey Day, and Ben Marshall. Williams made his surprise appearance near the end of the sketch, greeting an excited Storrie with, "Sorry I'm late, fellas, but I have a serious question: Who's read the skate their butts off?" You really have to check out the moves they pull off, moves so impressive that Brennan ditches his girlfriend and joins them. Williams would return later during the show to join Storrie to introduce Mumford & Sons.

Mumford & Sons get a 'Heated Rivalry' intro from Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams. pic.twitter.com/acdRxq0WD4 — LateNighter (@latenightercom) March 1, 2026 Show Full Tweet

