SNL, Host Amy Poehler Honor Show's 50th BDay The Best Way Possible

NBC's SNL celebrated its 50th birthday the best way possible: with the team and host Amy Poehler reminding us why the show's lasted so long.

NBC's Saturday Night Live knows how to do nostalgia the right way. Whether it was during last season's 50th anniversary celebrations or this weekend's Amy Poehler-hosted official "birthday" show, the team behind the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series understands that the best way to celebrate the past is by showcasing how the current SNL team is keeping the dream going. It was only fitting to have Poehler hosting since the second show of Season 51 vibed like the shows from back during her epic run. For example, I can't remember the last time we had a show that had as many sketches showcasing as many members of the SNL cast as we got last night. For her part, Poehler was all about being a cast member and less about traveling the host track, reminding us of why she's an SNL icon in an impressive number of sketches. Some sketches hit harder than others, but there was nothing not to at least like, if not love, about last night's effort. Musical guest Role Model was impressively energetic and worked the stage like an SNL vet (boosted by a surprise appearance from "Sally" Charli XCX).

Here's a rundown of the sketches that stood out the most, along with some thoughts along the way as to why they made the cut:

"Pam Bondi Hearing Cold Open": A solid cold open that caught serious fire once the barely recognizable (props to hair and makeup) Tina Fey's DHS Head Kristi Noem entered the scene. I could watch Fey and Poehler read a Chinese takeout menu ad and still enjoy the shit out of it. But when Fey and Poehler (as US AG Pam Bondi) are in satirical tag-team mode, it's just excellent.

"The Hunting Wives Season 2 Trailer": While it's always great to see Aubrey Plaza in pretty much anything, Poehler, Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman, and Ashley Padilla were doing more than fine on their own, having a little fun with Netflix's "Straight but Lesbian, Horny Republican Murder Drama." It takes a true geek to write a sketch like this because you can tell they love the show, but they can still objectively twist the knife on it, all in the name of a good laugh.

"Weekend Update: 13lb Baby Joke Off with Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Seth Meyers, Colin Jost & Michael Che": This was worth it just from the nostalgia standpoint alone. Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, and Seth Meyers teaming up against Colin Jost and Michael Che for a good-old "Joke Off"? How could they go wrong? Thankfully, they didn't. I'm glad they didn't have Poehler, Fey, and Meyers anchor instead of Jost and Che, as were the rumors heading into the weekend. By going with a "Joke Off," SNL was able to show that how the faces behind the anchor desk may change, "Weekend Update" continues to be in good hands.

"Weekend Update: The Couple You Can't Believe Are Together on Cuffing Season": I know folks are going to hate me writing this, but I would absolutely watch a sitcom built around Marcello Hernández and Jane Wickline's Grant and Alyssa, "The Couple You Can't Believe Are Together." There's just something wonderfully sweet and painfully funny about their chemistry, and not enough is being said about Wickline's spot-on restraint when it comes to what we get from Alyssa – a perfect balance that's maintained.

"Theme Songs Masterclass": Poehler and Bowen Yang are two television industry music composers who share how they helped craft the themes for shows like Severance and Hacks with a lecture hall full of students. A pretty straightforward sketch concept that does a deep dive into silly when we see/hear the alternate, 80s'/90's Hip-Hop/Rap-inspired alternate versions. Good luck getting the "original" Severance theme song out of your heads (humming it as I write this), and serious bonus points for having Kenan Thompson rock a keytar.

"Experienced Lawyers": While this might be a sketch that doesn't hit with everyone, having been exposed to law firm commercials most of my life, thanks to local Philadelphia and New York City television stations, this one hit hard. Especially because I definitely didn't see a turtle law firm partnership, cloning, and Dracula (Sherman) heading our way. Absurdity at its best.

