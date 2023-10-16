Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: nbc, saturday night live, snl, taylor swift, travis kelce

SNL: How Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Appearing Came Together (Report)

Reports are that Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's SNL appearances came together only minutes before Saturday Night Live Season 49 premiered.

If you had a chance to check out the Season 49 opener of NBC's Saturday Night Live with host/SNL alum Pete Davidson & musical guest Ice Spice, then you know that the long-running sketch comedy/music had two surprise guests in Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and singing/songwriting force of nature Taylor Swift. The duo made their way to NYC over this past weekend – only days after Swift attended Kelce's game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night (which the Chiefs won, 19-8). According to sources speaking with Variety, SNL EP Lorne Michaels and the team reportedly only learned about the Swift & Kelce making their way to Studio 8H only minutes before Season 49 kicked off ("No one knew they were coming, and they contacted a few minutes before arrival at air time").

Kelce played himself at the end of the "Fox NFL Sunday" sketch that poked some fun at the NFL and how invested it's become in Kelce & Swift's relationship. Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, James Austin Johnson, Devon Walker, and Molly Kearney made the sketch work, offering a perfect set-up to Kelce's brief appearance. "The second [Kelce] walked in, they mentioned the sketch, and he said he was happy to join," the source shared. "They were happy to jump into some parts of the show when asked." And once Kelce appeared, it didn't take long for the audience – and viewers at home – to speculate that Swift might be close by. Of course, they were right – with Swift appearing to introduce Ice Spice's second performance. "Pretty Girl." As viewers saw, neither Swift nor Kelce joined the SNL cast, Davidson, and Ice Spice on stage to end the show – but reports are that the two attended the SNL afterparty.

Here's a look at the "Fox NFL Sunday" sketch – with Kelce making his appearance during the closing moments of the sketch (but definitely give yourself enough time to check out the entire sketch – it's more than worth it). Following that, we have Swift's intro ahead of Ice Spice's second performance. And don't forget that we have Bad Bunny pulling double duty next week on SNL, serving as both the night's official host as well as the musical guest (with more details expecting soon on the way the rest of the Season 49 calendar is going to play out):

