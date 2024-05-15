Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: jake gyllenhaal, nbc, sabrina carpenter, saturday night live, snl

SNL Midweek: Yearbook-Signing Pressure Too Much for Jake Gyllenhaal

In the following midweek sketch: Jake Gyllenhaal deals with the pressure that comes with signing Marcello Hernandez's SNL Yearbook.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live wrapping up Season 49 this weekend with host Jake Gyllenhaal (Apple TV's Presumed Innocent) & musical guest Sabrina Carpenter, we've reached our final SNL Midweek Sketch for the season. So it's only fitting that SNL star Marcello Hernandez would want Gyllenhall to sign his SNL Studio 8H Season 49 Yearbook. But as you're about to see in the video above, there was no way for Hernandez to know what such an offer would do to Gyllenhaal…

Saturday Night Live Season 49: Getting the SNL Cast Together…

Back in November 2023, fans got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image that Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews took – here's a look:

And here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released shortly after, spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

