SNL Monologue Sees Kristen Wiig Get All-Star "Five-Timers" Tribute

Paul Rudd, Matt Damon, Jon Hamm, Martin Short, Ryan Gosling, and more honored "Five-Timer" SNL host/alum Kristen Wiig during her monologue.

What better way to celebrate Saturday Night Live alum, comedy mastermind, and this weekend's SNL host Kristen Wiig's "Five-Timers Club" membership than with an opening monologue filled with all-star fellow "five-timers" like Paul Rudd, Matt Damon, Jon Hamm, Martin Short, Will Forte, Fred Armisen, Martin Short, and Ryan Gosling? What's that – none of them except for Rudd have actually hosted five times? Well, it turns out that Lorne Michaels has been playing a little fast & loose with what "five-timers" means these days. In guest star Paul Pell's defense, she did try to warn Wiig that Michaels has been handing them out to everyone lately. "As a former cast member, it is very special," a defiant Wiig argued. "I'm really excited about getting my jacket tonight… they don't just hand the jackets off to anyone."

And then Damon and others began offering Wiig a harch reality check. "Lorne said the first time I hosted was so good, it accounted for three – and then the second time, not quite as good – that only counted for two. But by my math, that's five. Maybe," Damon explained, attempting to rationalize his getting a jacket (and another during Wiig's monologue). In the end, Wiig was close to losing her smile when it came to what she thought was a high honor: "What is going on here? I mean, I was really excited about being in the 'Five-Timers Club,' but now it just seems like I don't know. It's not even that special." Thankfully, Rudd, Damon, Hamm, Short, Forte, Armisen, and Short were able to properly serenade Wiig in the manner deserving of her new title – with Gosling presenting her with her official jacket.

