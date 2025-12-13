Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Pregame: Ashley Padilla, Hot Wings, Lily Allen, "Haircut" & More

This week's SNL Pregame includes Ashley Padilla and Lily Allen's late-night visits, the "Haircut" sketch, Hot Ones Wing Pong, and more.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live set to return tonight (with host Josh O'Connor and musical guest Lily Allen), we've got another edition of SNL Pregame for you to check out. Before a look back at the promo week's read-thru, midweek sketch, and Studio 8H promos, we've got Ashley Padilla and Allen making some late-night stops, a look at how the "Haircut" sketch came together, some SNL stars taking on Hot Ones Wing Pong, and more.

SNL 51: This Weekend's Pregame Includes…

SNL 51: Lily Allen Discusses This Weekend's Show & More

It's been a while since Allen was last in Studio 8H as an SNL musical guest – February 2007's Season 32 Episode 12 (with host Drew Barrymore) show, to be precise. Heading into the weekend, Allen stopped by NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss this weekend's gig and more with late-night host and SNL alum, Jimmy Fallon:

And here's a look at Allen performing "Smile" and "LDN" from SNL Season 32:

SNL 51: A Look Behind the Scenes at the "Haircut" Sketch

The "Haircut" sketch from the Glen Powell-hosted show from earlier this season was another moment that helped define Padilla as a major comedic talent with a bright future on SNL and beyond. Here's a look at Padilla discussing the sketch's origin, her previous efforts to get it onto air, and more (followed by the original sketch):

SNL 51: Ashley Padilla on "Haircut" Sketch, Lorne Michaels & More

Speaking of Padilla, she had a chance to check in with late-night host and SNL alum Seth Meyers this week, where she touched on the haircut sketch, why EP Lorne Michaels left her feeling like she wouldn't make the SNL cut, a major misconception about her regarding the 50th anniversary special, and more:

SNL 51: Fineman, Sherman, Day & Johnson Tackle "Hot Ones Wing Pong"

Our SNL week kicked off sooner than we expected, with SNL stars Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman, Mikey Day, and James Austin Johnson stepping up to the table to take on the fiery challenge this is Hot Ones Wing Pong. In case you're not sure how it all works, here's the deal. If they sink a shot, their opponent must pay the price: either answer a spicy question or risk it all by eating a "mystery wing" that ranges from 1-10 on the Hot Ones spice scale.

The topics in this week's episode included the most "diva" thing that a celebrity did during their SNL days, roasting Colin Jost; "F**k/Marry/Kill" with SNL legends Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, and Mike Myers, and more. But if we're being honest, the best part of the episode above has nothing to do with the game or the rules or anything like that. We could listen to Fineman, Sherman, Day, and Johnson go off on anything and everything, even if they were just hanging out in a diner booth at 3 am.

SNL 51: A Look Back at Promo Week

During the midweek sketch from Wednesday, SNL star Sarah Sherman and Jeremy Culhane had what sounded like a meaningful conversation about the decision-making behind Mr. Bean being given jobs and responsibilities he's clearly not skilled for. O'Connor appears, offering his gift to the cast for hosting this week: puppies. But if you think that's a lot of responsibility, wait until you see what Melissa McCarthy gifted everyone last week.

Here's a look back at O'Connor and the SNL team checking in from read-thru:

O'Connor and Allen were joined by SNL star Andrew Dismukes. First up, Dismukes proves he's really, really bad at recognizing accents. Following that, Dismukes had holiday gifts for O'Connor and Allen that challenged the belief that it's the thought that counts. Finally, O'Connor and Allen school Dismukes on the difference between "English" and "British."

