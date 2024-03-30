Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV, YouTube | Tagged: nbc, ramy youssef, saturday night live, snl

SNL: Ramy Youssef Monologue Urges Free Palestine, Freeing Hostages

In his opening monologue, SNL host Ramy Youssef urged God to "free the people of Palestine" and "free the hostages, all the hostages."

With NBC's Saturday Night Live returning for the first of three new episodes, host Ramy Youssef and musical guest Travis Scott took the stages of Studio 8H for a returning episode that kicked off with a solid cold-open and a strong opening monologue from Youssef – one that saw the stand-up comedian/actor call for a free Palestine and for the release of all of the hostages still being held as the Israel-Hamas War rages on. Kicking things off, Youssef noted that this was an "incredibly spiritual weekend" – listing Ramadan, Easter, and… Beyoncé releasing a new album: "There's just so many religions celebrating all at once."

From there, Youssef joked that he was the only person in his friend group who prays – adding that he's "friends with a lot of sinners, like, just disgusting people" who call him when they're in trouble for him to pray for them. He then brought up his friend Ahmed, who wanted Youssef to pray for his family in Gaza – a sobering contrast to the prayer requests he normally gets.

"I'm like, 'Dude, I got you.' So that night, I go to pray, and my prayers are complicated. I've got a lot to fit in. I'm like, 'God, please, please help Ahmed's family. Please stop the suffering. Stop the violence. Please free the people of Palestine, please. And please free the hostages, all the hostages, please," Youssef shared – before circling back to those other requests. "And while you're at it, you know, free Mr. Bojangles. He's a beautiful dog. I'm praying for that dog," the host added with a smile.

Saturday Night Live Season 49: Getting the SNL Cast Together…

Back in November 2023, SNL fans got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image that Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews took – here's a look:

And here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released shortly after, spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

