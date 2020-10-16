SNL Season 46: Issa Rae, Justin Bieber; Jim Carrey's Joe Biden Returns

Last week saw Jack White tear up Studio 8H in all the best ways possible and Bill Burr rock a monologue that reminded us of the days when the late-night comedy/music series flowed with dangerous humor. Now we're getting our first greeting from this week's Saturday Night Live host and musical act: Issa Rae (Insecure, A Black Lady Sketch Show) and Justin Bieber. Here's a look at just how excited our host and musical guest are to be joining SNL this week- at least we think Bieber's excited…

The other thing we'll be looking forward to is how SNL attempts to make-up for giving Donald Trump a one-hour infomercial earlier this week. With respect to Savannah Guthrie who really nailed it as the moderator, there are a ton of reasons why it shouldn't have happened in the first place. But it did- and from what we can tell from the following promo for Jim Carrey's Joe Biden, it's definitely going to be a topic. One problem: looks like it was made before the NBC/Trump debate news broke… so we're guessing Alec Baldwin will be popping up?

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returns as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (Bennett will continue as Michael Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, SNL has won 72 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with 270 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.