SNL: VP Harris Enlists "Mary Katherine Gallagher" for Al Smith Video

VP Kamala Harris teamed up with SNL alum Molly Shannon's Mary Katherine Gallagher for a video submitted by VP Harris for the Al Smith Dinner.

SNL has a lot of classic recurring characters from the 1990s that keep coming back for both nostalgia and a bit of punch, and Molly Shannon's Catholic schoolgirl, Mary Katherine Gallagher, is the latest to return, this time at the behest of Democratic POTUS candidate Kamala Harris. Harris didn't bother to attend tonight's Al Smith Dinner in New York, a traditional each election in which the presidential candidates roast each other and themselves. Why would she? She's busy running a Presidential campaign at short notice to introduce herself to undecided voters and voters who don't know her. So she enlisted Shannon to revive Mary Katherine Gallagher in a nod to the dinner benefit that raised money for the Al Smith Foundation. Smith was the first Catholic presidential nominee in 1928.

Jim Gaffigan, who currently plays Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz on SNL this season, emceed the dinner event. Other prominent figures in attendance were Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who successfully brought a lawsuit against GOPer Donald Trump and his companies and effectively brought to an end their ability to do business in New York through that was already happening before the court case. Now, it's just on the legal record.

Trump typically whined on social media, "Just found out that Lyin' Kamala is doing a video message tonight instead of being at the Al Smith Dinner. She shouldn't be allowed to do a video message. Kamala should be there like almost every other Presidential Candidate in their History, except Walter Mondale, who lost 49-1. They didn't give me the option of a video message, nor would I have done it. This is very disrespectful to everyone involved. She should be here, or lose the Catholic Vote!"

But come on, the Democrats generally have better comedians and comedy on their side. After all, they have SNL on their side. Who does Trump have? Hulk Hogan? Who would you rather watch for a laugh that's a national cultural institution? For the literal-minded, that was a rhetorical question. Shannon's Mary Katherine Gallagher added a much-needed sense of absurd humour to an already absurd election season.

