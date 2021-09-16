Snoop & Martha's Very Tasty Halloween: Monster Munchies This October!

They're a loveable and unique set of friends that audiences have come to adore seeing on screen, and now they're getting spooky with some Halloween treats. From BuzzFeed Studios, Magical Elves and the minds of Tasty, the world's largest digital food network, Peacock's Snoop And Martha's Very Tasty Halloween is a competition special hosted by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, featuring talented bakers who face off in a delectable Halloween showdown.

In Snoop And Martha's Very Tasty Halloween, teams of three bakers, called "Scare Squads," are tasked with baking and building a full-sensory 12×12 Halloween world that people can literally explore. The catch? Their worlds must be inspired by the concept of fear. Imagine larger-than-life-sized chocolate spiders or cotton candy cobwebs! Tasty food content creator, Alvin Zhou will use his cooking and baking knowledge to judge each baker's creation alongside Snoop and Stewart. Trios of the country's most talented and award-winning bakers compete to build an immersive, edible spectacle that celebrates the colorful creativity of Halloween. After the clock runs out, the judges crown the team that builds the tastiest confectionary world, and the competition ends in a fantastical Halloween party.

Snoop And Martha's Very Tasty Halloween is produced by BuzzFeed Studios, Magical Elves, and Snoopadelic Films. Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Hillary Olsen, Patrick J. Doody, and Gaylen Gawlowski serve as executive producers for Magical Elves. Richard Alan Reid and Charlotte Simms serve as executive producers for BuzzFeed. Snoop and Stewart also serve as executive producers. The one-hour baking competition special, Snoop And Martha's Very Tasty Halloween will stream Thursday, October 14 on Peacock. The time around Halloween brings many memories of tasty candy and baked treats. Let us know in the comments below if you'll be watching the special when it comes out and if you'll be making some awesome Halloween-themed treats of your own!