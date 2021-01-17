Snowpiercer Season 2 Preview: Meet Mr. Wilford- Savior or Destroyer?

With TNT's Snowpiercer set to pull out from the station for its second season run starting next week, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) were barely given a moment to appreciate the hard work and sacrifice it took for them to take the train and start the process of building a new and better society. That's because Big Alice had something to say about their plans- more precisely, it was very-much-alive-and-very-much-real Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) who picked that very moment to roll up on the celebration to let them know he's taking charge and taking back what's his. To emphasize the point that he's holding all of the cards, he even brought along Melanie's once-thought-dead daughter Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard). So for Layton, Melanie, and the others to save what they fought so hard to achieve, the revolution will need to go to the next level.

With TNT's Snowpiercer continuing its global run for a second season starting Monday, January 25, here's a look at the enigmatic Mr. Wilford, a savior of the people- or the face that will destroy everything Layton, Melanie, and the others fought so hard to achieve?

For a small taste of the chaos and corruption yet to come courtesy of Mr. Wilford, check out the official trailer for the second season of TNT's Snowpiercer– with the series set to return on Monday, January 25:

At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Diggs) emerging as the train's leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she's out there, it's revealed that Alexandra (Blanchard), Melanie's daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford's dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

Snowpiercer stars Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Grammy and Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Black-ish), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World), Emmy nominee Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Battle of the Sexes), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The Zookeeper's Wife), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo), and Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead).

TNT's Snowpiercer is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.