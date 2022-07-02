So What If The Flash Wrapped with Season 8? Showrunner Talks Plans

With the Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois and Grant Gustin & Candice Patton-starring The Flash having both wrapped their respective seasons this week, you would expect things around The CW's DCU shows would be pretty quiet. But this isn't a normal between-seasons time. Not when viewers learned that the Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) they've been watching for two seasons aren't the ones involved in those past Arrowverse crossovers. In addition, there's the very real sale of the network to most likely Nexstar Media Group and what the fallout from that will end up being. And then there's the matter of the question marks still surrounding the Arrowverse's soon-to-be longest-running series, including if the upcoming ninth season will be The Flash's final run. But what if Season 8 ended up being the final season? Showrunner Eric Wallace revealed in previous interviews that the Season 8 finale was first written as a series-ender, with changes needed once the renewal notice came through. Now thanks to the folks over at TVLine, we're learning what viewers would've seen if this was the show's last week.

While the final face-off between Barry aka The Flash (Gustin) and Eobard Thawne aka Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh) was kept even after the Season 9 green light came through ("We were like, 'Oh crap, we just did the ultimate battle. How are we supposed to ever top that?' Then it was like, 'Let's just kill him for now and worry about that later.'"), here's a look at what was in play for the then-assumed series finale:

A "Sexier" & "Romantic" Conversation Between Barry & Iris: "We had to change the whole final scene. We had to rewrite it three different times. Because when it was a series finale, we had to have a much more deep conversation with Barry and Iris, dealing with the fact that they were going to have kids soon. It was a little bit sexier, and it was a lot more romantic of a scene. I really liked it."

Team Flash Would've Gotten Closure: "There would have been an additional scene with all of Team Flash all getting their goodbyes on. But when we found out we had another season to play with, that meant, 'Ooh, I can tease next year's Big Bad? All right, let's do that!' So that final scene [with the blue crystal] changed radically, and then the 'Goodbye to Team Flash' group party scene got deleted entirely."