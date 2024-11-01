Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, Solo Leveling, Solo Leveling - Reawakening

Solo Leveling – ReAwakening-: Crunchyroll Drops Official Film Trailer

Crunchyroll released the trailer for Solo Leveling - ReAwakening-, an anime movie recapping the first season of the hit anime (out Dec. 6th).

Crunchyroll has released a trailer for Solo Leveling – ReAwakening-, the upcoming feature film that recaps the first season of the hit anime Solo Leveling, which was adapted from the Korean digital manhwa that put Korean comics on the global map for the first time. The feature film will get a limited theatrical release in North American theaters on Friday, December 6th, from Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Solo Leveling takes place over a decade has passed since a pathway called a "gate" that connects this world and another dimension suddenly appeared, and people with superhuman powers called "hunters" have been awakened. Hunters use their superhuman powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates to make a living, and Sung Jinwoo, a hunter of the lowest rank, is considered the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind. One day, he encounters a double dungeon, a high-level dungeon hidden inside a low-level one. In front of a severely wounded Jinwoo, a mysterious quest window pops up. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to take on the quest, which makes him the only person who can level up.

The central drama of the story isn't just about Sung Jinwoo's path to becoming the most powerful hunter in the world and the mystery of why and how he was chosen, but how this all changes him as he can feel a little bit of him dying each time he levels up, becoming less and less human the more powerful he becomes, and whether he might become the greatest danger to the world after all as he tries to hold on to what's left of his receding humanity. What will happen when empathy, compassion and even basic emotions become surplus to the requirements of becoming a god?

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- features a catch-up recap of the first season coupled with an exclusive sneak peek of the first two episodes of the highly anticipated second season in one momentous theatrical fan experience.

Director: Shunsuke Nakashig

Music: Hiroyuki Sawano and TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Character Design: Tomoko Sudo

Monster Design: Hirotaka Tokuda

Animation Production: A-1 Pictures, with motion graphics by Production I.G

Original Story by: Chugong, with illustrations by DUBU

Runtime: 120 mins

Language: Japanese with English subtitles & English dub

Genre: Anime, Animated, Action, Adventure

Solo Leveling is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

