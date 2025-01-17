Posted in: Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling S02E02 "I Suppose You Aren't Aware" Review: Cause/Effect

Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling Season 2 Ep. 2: "I Suppose You Aren't Aware" set some interesting wheels in motion in terms of what's to come.

Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 2: "I Suppose You Aren't Aware" was a fantastic follow-up to where things left off in the first episode. The story has kept a great pace and storytelling, which I hope continues throughout the season. I have been impressed at the quality so far, and yet I am still crossing my fingers that it remains.

The episode starts with Jinwoo and the devastation of the ice bears. He gives his usual "arise," and suddenly, the necromanced shadow ice bear army becomes Jinwoo's. It was a little chilling, I will not lie. I was surprised, but he gained a whole new army, so I guess it was a win-win. I feel like at every second, we are reminded of how much Jinwoo has changed, and at times, it does not seem like it is just physical.

We see Kim Chul has lost his metaphorical crap. The elves killed his troop and then he encounters the pills of dead bears. By the time he finds the ones he had left behind, he is just a mess. He is about to kill them all, but Jinwoo stops him in his tracks. Turns out a bunch of ice elves showed up with Kim Chul and it becomes a battlefield. Ugh, the way Kim Chul uses them all as scapegoats because he cannot take her his decisions have led.

Jinwoo tries to get all the attention so the rest of them can escape. However, we realize something very important as Jinwoo is communicating with their leader: Jinwoo can understand them, and he is unknowingly using magical labia. The creature even says something along the Lund of Jinwoo, knowing what he has become. The elf asks Jinwoo why he still acts human, as they do not get the usual choice in their head around him as they do around humans. Hmm.. od this connected to the second awakening? I am very curious to learn more.

The fight between them stays and even though Jinwoo calls for his shadow army, it definitely does not seem to be enough to just beat the elves. Jinwoo, though, uses an uppercase to kill Kim Chul, who has run to attack Jinwoo after waking in the midst of battle. Jinwoo immediately turns him into part of his shadow army, calling him Iron. I am not going to lie; I have many mixed feelings about this. Once again, this shows us how much Jinwoo has changed. I do not think previous Jinwoo would actually do this. Then again, we do not see if the system asked him to do so.

That said, iron in his team guarantees the win. And the team is finally able to face the outside where quite a few people are waiting on Jinwoo. The news about Kim Chul seems to hit hard, but Jinwoo makes it clear he will not be staying or complying with officers at this point. I wonder what the excuse will be to get him to work with them. I did find it cute that Han Song-Yi seems to have a crush on Jinwoo now. I cannot wait to see the repercussions of the actions Jinwoo has taken as the second season of Solo Leveling rolls on.

