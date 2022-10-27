Sonic Prime Posters: The Race to Save Reality Begins This December

The action-packed adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog go into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event in Netflix & Sega's upcoming animated series Sonic Prime. Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime. And now we know when this multiversal event will be taking place, courtesy of new character profile key art posters that were released earlier today confirming that the race to save reality begins on December 15, 2022. Here's a look:

With Man of Action, Erik Wiese, WildBrain (Josh Scherba Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, and Logan McPherson), & SEGA (Haruki Satomi Yukio Sugino, Shuji Utsumi, and Toru Nakahara) executive producing, the voice cast for Sonic Prime includes Deven Mack, Ashleigh Ball, Shannon Chan-Kent, Brian Drummond, Vincent Tong, Ian Hanlin, Kazumi Evans, and Adam Nurada. With the animated series set to the streaming service in Winter 2022, here's a look back at the official teaser, followed by a preview of Big the Cat and Froggy. And if you're really good, there might just be another preview for the 24-episode series waiting for you after that (okay, there is):

It's the Sonic you know and love until an incredible twist thrusts Sonic into a new adventure featuring a reinvented cast and Sonic like you've never seen him before, where the fate of the multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic's adventure is about more than a race to save the universe from the evil machinations of his longtime nemesis Dr. Eggman and his army of badnik robots, it's a race to save his friends, friends that he took for granted.

In a previously-released preview from earlier in the summer, viewers had a chance to meet Shadow the Hedgehog, the "Ultimate Lifeform" who wields some seriously mysterious powers. and with Shadow comes the age-old question. Is he a friend or foe?