Nearly two months after The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and AMC Studios announced a two-year, first-look development deal as the actor officially opened his production company bigbaldhead, viewers are learning what's next on the production plate. Reedus, Robert Schwartzman's Utopia Originals, and Shout! Studios are teaming for a television series adaptation of Roger Corman and director Carol Frank's cult horror classic Sorority House Massacre. Set to be developed in conjunction with Stephen Trask (Broadway musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch), the series will be based on the 1986 film that finds sorority sisters stalked by a psychopathic killer- with one of the women have a special connection to the big bad. The original film would go on to spawn two sequels: Sorority House Massacre II and Sorority House Massacre III: Hard to Die. Schwartzman and Reedus will produce the adaptation along with Danielle DiGiacomo, Brent Haynes, Bob Emmer, Garson Foos, Amanda Verdon, and JoAnne Colonna.

"I could not be more excited to collaborate with Robert and his incredible team at Utopia on this project," said Reedus. "Their taste and creative vision are inspiring, and exactly in line with the kind of content that bigbaldhead set out to develop. We are thrilled to revisit this cult classic and create something truly unique." Reedus' bigbaldhead didn't waste any time getting started, either. An adaptation of Aftershock Comics' Undone By Blood is already being lined up. Writers Zac Thompson and Lonnie Nadler, and Aftershock's Jon Kramer and Lee Kramer, are set to executive produce alongside Verdon and Colonna, with Reedus expected to star in the series in some capacity as well as executive produce. The actor's production company is also looking beyond the screen and to the printed/e-book stage, signing a deal with Blackstone Publishing that will kick off in Fall 2021 with the actor's "Unknown Man" book series, with Reedus selecting new books and authors on a wide variety of topics.

"It has been a dream of mine for so long to be able to share and tell progressive stories that shine a light where others don't," Reedus explained to DH. "I feel incredibly privileged for the opportunity to amplify innovative voices in storytelling that are visionary in fostering change in culture. I couldn't be happier to launch this company alongside AMC and Blackstone Publishing." Brillstein Entertainment's Colonna and former AMC Scripted Programming VP Verdon have been tapped to run the production company.