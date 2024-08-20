Posted in: MTV, Opinion, Sports, TV, TV, WWE | Tagged: cm punk, opinion, taylor swift, wwe

Sorry, CM Punk: Taylor Swift Is Actually "Taylor Swift for Men"

Maybe we missed the bigger point, but just in case CM Punk needs a reminder? Taylor Swift is "Taylor Swift for men," thank you very much.

Maybe it's time for some dudes to keep Taylor Swift's name out of their mouths if they can't be respectful – is that a whole lot to ask? First, we had some folks on every level of the NFL whining that Swift was taking away attention from football and having a negative effect on the Kansas City Chiefs (Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, plays for the team) – only for the team to to go onto win the Super Bowl. Then we had ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump claiming he's getting support from Swift and "Swifties" – only for it to turn out to be of the AI variety. And now, we have CM Punk on USA Network's WWE Raw. So here's the deal. Drew McIntyre and Punk have a vicious storyline feud going on – one that got so personal that McIntyre even stole (and wears) Punk's bracelet that names "April" and "Larry." Of course, this being the universe of professional wrestling and not the real world where law enforcement and the court system get involved, the two are going to head over to Berlin for a strap match (yup, attached by a long leather strap) to settle their differences. We think you can see where this is going, considering bracelets are in play – but Punk had to drive the ten-ton point home while in the ring on Monday night.

"So I get excited to come here to Florida for the first time in a very long time to share with you some news. It's fans like you that drive me. It's fans like you that take the time. Why are we on such a hot streak? It's because of the love. It's because when fans hand me bracelets that they took the time to make, maybe it's significant to other people, maybe a Taylor Swift thing, but let's face it: I'm Taylor Swift for men," Punk shared at one point – and that's where the brakes need to be applied. What the hell, man? Taylor Swift is "Taylor Swift" for men – not you. You? Just worry about being CM Punk for CM Punk – the dudes who enjoy Swift are doing more than fine, thank you very much. In fact, if you're a dude who doesn't think that 1989 (Taylor's Version) is a f***ing banger from beginning to end, you need to have your "man card" revoked.

"I'm Taylor Swift for men"… please! Here's a look at the moment when Icarus grabbed the mic and flew a little too close to the sun:

And here's a look at what Punk shared shortly after – metaphorically putting their power levels into perspective:

