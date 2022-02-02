South Park: Cartman Had Other Ideas Besides The Washington Commanders

If you're like us and you can't start your day with a serious dose of pop culture news then you know that the NFL team based out of Washington D.C. officially unveiled the team's new name, logos, etc., to mark the beginning of the Washington Commanders era. Personally, we like it and see tons of marketing potential vibing from it. But the big plus? It officially gets rid of the righteously offensive "redskins" name they've been dragging around for ages. But did you know that one of the first pitches that the management received about changing the team's name came all the way back in 2o14? Yup, and it came from none other than Eric Cartman. Yup, that Eric Cartman… as South Park Studios was kind enough to remind us of in a clip from S18E01 "Go Fund Yourself." In the episode, Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny & Butters kick off their new startup company "The Washington Redskins," which results in the owner of the NFL team going to war with the boys to stop them. What ensued was some serious third-degree burns on how the NFL, the team's management, and the fans were handling the situation ("F*ck You") while also skewering startups- and this was back in 2014, just to give you perspective. In what you're about to see, Cartman lays out the startup's vision while pitching some ideas that he believes will help everyone turn a corner. Let's just say that for whatever reason, we're glad they passed.

So to check out the branding & marketing pitch that Cartman was selling that we're not sure he got a call back from the team's management about (we'll let you Google-spiral down that rabbit hole on your own), here's a clip of

Now here's a look at the sneak preview & episode overview for Comedy Central's South Park S25E01 "Pajama Day," hitting our screens tonight at 8 pm ET/PT:

South Park Season 25 Episode 1 "Pajama Day": After failing to show respect for their teacher, PC Principal revokes Pajama Day privileges for the entire 4th-grade class. Cartman is distraught. The kids aren't going to stand for it but PC Principal refuses to back down.

Debuting in S16E05 "Butterballs," here's a look back at the recently-released orchestra take on "Jackin' It in San Diego" as arranged by Broadway veteran Stephen Oremus and featuring singers Nikki Renee Daniels, Tamar Greene, Jeff Kready & Elizabeth Stanley:

Now here's a look at what can best be described as a "minimalist approach" to the teaser released announcing the long-running animated series return, offering strictly the basic intel for now:

This one feels so much more appropriate now, and little did we know it would be the start of a series…

"To be halfway done with 'South Park' is a great accomplishment — we can't lie," said Stone and Parker in a statement when the premiere date was revealed. "For the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world that Matt and Trey have created with "South Park"," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. "As part of our expansive new deal, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for many more seasons of "South Park" on Comedy Central and many more made-for-streaming South Park exclusive events on Paramount Plus." Trey Parker and Matt Stone executive produce South Park along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers, with Christopher Brion being the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. New episodes of will stream on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com, and the Comedy Central App post-episode premiere.