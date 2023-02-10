South Park: Kyle & Tolkien's TikTok Posts "Pretty Boys Walk Like This" Jumping from South Park S26E01 "Cupid Ye" to our world, check out Kyle & Tolkien's TikTok account and their "Pretty Boys Walk Like THIS" vid.

If you had a chance to check out the 26th season-opener of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park (wow… 26 seasons… let that sink in for a hot second), then you know it was only a matter of time before that video broke the fourth wall and actually found its way onto TikTok. Of course, we're talking about Kyle & Tolkien's "Pretty Boys Walk Like THIS" video that made its debut during "Cupid Ye" and has now found life in the real world via an "actual" TikTok account set up under Kyle's & Tolkien's names

So head on over to kyletolkien23 to follow the duo and check out their TikTok video from the season opener there (or, if you're short on time, you can check it out below):

As Kyle and Tolkien check out their latest TikTok video, more and more students begin pitching Kyle movie ideas as rumors of Kyle running Hollywood grow in this scene from S26E01 "Cupid Ye":

From "Jackin' It In San Diego" and "Butters the Cat" to "The Ballad of Lemmiwinks" and (of course) "Kyle's Mom"- with a whole lot in-between- here's a look at what the South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert had to offer:

In the following clip, Parker, Stone, and Les Claypool offer their live take on the show's iconic theme song. Following that… did someone say they needed a "Montage":

The South Park 25th Anniversary Experience featured some incredible cosplay, karaoke performances & more as attendees had a chance to check out items from the show's archive, take photos with iconic moments from the series, and play lawn games with fellow fans. Take a look at some of the highlights:

South Park is the Emmy and Peabody-award-winning animated series co-created by Parker and Stone about four boys living in one screwed-up Colorado mountain town. Between local and global tragedies, as well as parental and celebrity interference, Kyle, Stan, Cartman, and Kenny manage to have themselves quite a time. MTV Entertainment Studios' deal with Parker and Stone included extending South Park on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking cable's longest-running scripted series through a 30th season. In addition to the series extension, the new deal included 14 South Park original made-for-streaming movies exclusively for Paramount+ (with new movies already confirmed for 2023). Co-creators Parker and Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios, and you can visit the animated series' website here.