South Park: Post COVID – Paramount+ Premieres "Event" This November

A little less than three months ago, we learned that MTV Entertainment Studios had signed South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone to a new deal through 2027 that will take the animated series through Season 30 and include 14 new movies exclusively for Paramount+. At the time, it was confirmed that two would debut before the end of the year, so we're guessing that's what today's news from Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios is all about. The streaming service and studio announced two upcoming "South Park" exclusive events (Ummm…?!). South Park: Post COVID is set to premiere on Thursday, November 25, with the second exclusive event set for December (more intel to follow). Parker and Stone will executive produce, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman are set to produce.

"Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we're really happy that they've made a commitment to us for the next 75 years," Parker and Stone said in a statement when the initial news of the deal was announced back in August. "When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris [McCarthy], Nina [Diaz], Keyes [Hill-Edgar] and Tanya [Giles] were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can't wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It's great to have partners who will always take a chance with us."

"Franchising marquee content like South Park and developing new IP with tremendous talents like Matt and Trey is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount+," explained entertainment chief Chris McCarthy in a statement, while also revealing that Parker and Stone will be working on original non-South Park content. What makes the deal particularly interesting and another example of how streaming has changed the old ways of doing things is that the entire South Park library, as well as the 1999 film South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, are on HBO Max while the new movies will find their home on Paramount+ (though with more and more studios look to take back their IP rights… hmmm).