South Park: Post COVID Teaser: 40 Years Later & Things Have Gotten Bad

Late last month, fans learned that South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone would be kicking off its 14 movie deal with Paramount+ on Thursday, November 25, with South Park: Post COVID (with the second set for December). Now, the streamer and MTV Entertainment Studios are offering a teaser for the special set forty years in the future. And something's not right with South Park. In fact, you could say something's very, very wrong. But what? We don't know… but we do know that it has to do with those who lived through the pandemic. And it's bad enough to get the crew back together (as you're about to see):

With Parker & Stone executive producing along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell (with Vernon Chatman producing), here's a look at the official promo for Paramount+'s South Park: Post COVID:

"Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we're really happy that they've made a commitment to us for the next 75 years," Parker and Stone said in a statement when the initial news of the deal was announced back in August. "When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris [McCarthy], Nina [Diaz], Keyes [Hill-Edgar] and Tanya [Giles] were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can't wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It's great to have partners who will always take a chance with us."

"Franchising marquee content like South Park and developing new IP with tremendous talents like Matt and Trey is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount+," explained entertainment chief Chris McCarthy in a statement, while also revealing that Parker and Stone will be working on original non-South Park content. What makes the deal particularly interesting and another example of how streaming has changed the old ways of doing things is that the entire South Park library, as well as the 1999 film South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, are on HBO Max while the new movies will find their home on Paramount+ (though with more and more studios look to take back their IP rights… hmmm).