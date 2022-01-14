South Park Returns to Comedy Central For Season 25 This February

Guess what, folks? Matt Stone and Trey Parker's South Park is back! Wait, what's that? you said you knew that already? That they already put out two special COVID-related episodes over on Paramount+? Ohhh!!! That's where the confusion is! Those were part of Stone and Parker's mega-deal with ViacomCBS' MTV Entertainment Studios that not only renewed the Comedy Central series through Season 30 but also gave the streaming service 14 "mini-films"). No, we're talking about the upcoming Season 25 that's set to hit the cable channel on Wednesday, February 2, with six new episodes. Thankfully, the date reveal didn't arrive alone. Yup, we also got a teaser that's… well… let's just say you won't have to worry about writing down too many details.

Now here's a look at what can best be described as a "minimalist approach" to a teaser, offering strictly the basic intel for now:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: South Park Season 25 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sv0RgGSKg0w)

This one feels much more appropriate…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: South Park Season 25 Announcement (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huALIv9_snU)

"To be halfway done with 'South Park' is a great accomplishment — we can't lie," said Stone and Parker in a statement when the premiere date was revealed. "For the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world that Matt and Trey have created with "South Park"," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. "As part of our expansive new deal, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for many more seasons of "South Park" on Comedy Central and many more made-for-streaming South Park exclusive events on Paramount Plus." Parker & Stone executive-produce South Park along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers, with Christopher Brion being the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. New episodes of South Park will stream on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com, and the Comedy Central App post-episode premiere.