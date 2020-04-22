Space Force Preview: Steve Carell's General Naird Isn't Laughing Now

With The Office star Steve Carell and Emmy Award winner Greg Daniels' upcoming Netflix comedy series Space Force ready for launch on May 29, the streaming service is following up its release of preview images earlier this month with actual footage from the series. The series follows decorated pilot and four-star general Mark R. Naird (Carell), who finds his dream of running the Air Force upended when he's tapped to lead the newly-formed sixth branch of the military: Space Force. Moving his family to a remote Colorado base, Naird and his team of scientists and "spacemen" work to fulfill The White House' goal of getting (more) American boots on the moon and for the U.S. to win the race to dominate space. In the clip below (starting at the :17 mark, followed by another look at the series' preview images), we see that what Naird thinks is a joke is anything but. Now, Naird has to find a way to make it all work before his military career ends up a punchline.

Carell is joined by Lisa Kudrow (Friends), John Malkovich (The New Pope), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), Diana Silvers (Glass), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Tawny Newsome (Sherman's Showcase), Alex Sparrow (unREAL), Don Lake (NCIS), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Fred Willard (Modern Family), and Jessica St. Clair (Playing House). Series co-creator Carell is also set to executive produce, with Daniels serving as showrunner and executive producer. Joining them for their take on Donald Trump's Space Force initiative as executive producer is 3 Arts' Howard Klein (The Office). Paul King (Paddington) is set to direct two of the series' episodes, including the pilot.