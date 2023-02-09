Spider-Man Noir: Amazon & Sony Developing Live-Action Series Amazon & Sony are teaming up to develop a live-action Spider-Man Noir series from Oren Uziel, Phil Lord, and Christopher Miller.

We've got big live-action Marvel news to pass along… and no, it's not a Disney+ deal. Variety is reporting exclusively that the second series under the recently-signed live-action series deal between Sony & its stable of rights-owned Marvel characters and Amazon's Prime Video and MGM+ will be a live-action series focusing on Spider-Man Noir. Set to focus on an older, grizzled superhero whose stomping ground is 19302 New York City, sources speaking with Variety say the series will be set in its own universe and will not have Peter Parker as the main character. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) will write & executive produce, with Uziel having developed the show along with Phil Lord & Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse). Lord & Miller (via Sony) and former Sony boss Amy Pascal (via Pascal Pictures) are also set to executive produce. The project joins the first series that was announced, Silk: Spider Society, from Angela Kang (The Walking Dead) and Lord & Miller. Originally debuting in 2009 as part of the "Marvel Noir" universe, the character would go on to appear in the animated Ultimate Spider-Man (with Milo Ventimiglia voicing) and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (voiced by Nicolas Cage).

In a wide-ranging interview covering a number of topics, Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, was asked about the universe of shows and how quickly viewers can expect to learn of more titles under the deal.

"It's a huge focus certainly for all of us here, and for me in particular," Pope shared. "I was already a fan of Angela Kang, so I'm really, really excited to be working with her on 'Silk.' She's just brilliant and a total pro." When it comes to rolling out additional series, Pope explains that it's important for the film & streaming series sides to be on the same page.

"This is also an example of working really closely with Tom Rothman & Sanford Panitch and the motion picture group to make sure that we are in lockstep with them and also executing at the same level. They've done such an incredible job with that franchise, so we want to make sure we're executing at that level," the SPTV Studios President added.

"Was a lot going on when this was announced, so a little belatedly, here's my new gig. I love this character, and working with [Phil Lord] & [Christopher Miller] is as delightful as you'd imagine. Grateful to Lord Miller + Amy Pascal, [Sony Pictures TV] & my new creative home [Amazon Studios] for the opportunity to tell the story of [Marvel's] Cindy Moon/Silk," Kang wrote as the caption to her post addressing the news shortly after it was first announced: