Spider-Man: Polygon Pictures Tapped to Produce "Freshman Year" Series

Japanese digital animation studio Polygon Pictures has been tapped to produce Marvel Studios' upcoming Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

As far as things go with Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Spider-Man: Freshman Year, it's been a slow ride when it comes to updates. Back in November 2021, we learned about the series during Disney+ Day and were treated to early key art (with more news to come) – with Jeff Trammel tapped as head writer & executive producer. In addition, we learned that the series takes place in an alternate MCU timeline, with Norman Osborn meeting & mentoring Peter Parker instead of Tony Stark (like in the films). Okay, now we get to flash ahead to San Diego Comic-Con 2022, with Marvel Studios offering a number of updates on projects in various stages of development. With regards to Spider-Man: Freshman Year, we learned that the animated series will hit the streaming service in 2024 and will include appearances from Doctor Strange, Harry & Norman Osborn, Amadeus Cho, Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Paul F. Tompkins' Bentley Wittman & Nico Minoru). And what can be seen as a good sign, the team already has an order in place for Spider-Man: Sophomore Year.

But over the past year? Things have been pretty quiet – it was until this week, that is. Because we've learned over the past 24 hours that the animated series will be getting some serious anime street cred when it hits our screens next year. That's in large part due to the news that Polygon Pictures (Knights of Sidonia, "Godzilla" anime film trilogy, BLAME!, Kaina of the Great Snow Sea) will be working with Marvel Studios to bring the project from the page to the small screen. For now, all we know is the intel we shared above, along with what might be a slightly revised version of the original key art (though we can't quite tell). What we do know is that if the series can pull off what Adult Swim's doing with My Adventures of Superman, Marvel Studios could have a very unique animated hit on its hands.

