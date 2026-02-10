Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: spider-noir

Spider-Noir Color, B&W Debut Set for Spring 2026; New Images Released

Set to hit Prime Video and MGM+ in Spring 2026, here are new color and black & white preview images for Nicolas Cage-starring Spider-Noir.

Article Summary Nicolas Cage stars as Ben Reilly in Spider-Noir, debuting on Prime Video and MGM+ in Spring 2026.

The series will be available in both "Authentic Black & White" and "True-Hue Full Color" formats.

Spider-Noir follows a down-on-his-luck PI returning to superhero action in 1930s New York City.

Key cast includes Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Brendan Gleeson, and more.

As we were heading into the new year, Prime Video dropped an official key art poster to let us know that Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios' Nicolas Cage-starring Spider-Noir would be hitting Prime Video and MGM+ screens sometime in 2026. Earlier today, we got a much better look at what's to come with the release of first-look images, with Spring 2026 now set as the series' premiere window in both "Authentic Black & White" and "True-Hue Full Color." Now, here's a look at some of the faces you'll get to meet:

Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage) – Back in the day, Ben Reilly was the superhero known as "The Spider". After a personal tragedy, he stepped away from his heroic alter ego. Only an extraordinary case could call this down-on-his-luck private investigator to drop the ordinary man act and put his mask back on.

Robbie Robertson (Lamorne Morris) – A dedicated journalist trying to make it in 1930s New York with the odds stacked against him. He is willing to do whatever is necessary for his career as well as his best friend, Ben.

Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li) – The star attraction at the premiere nightclub in New York. It may seem like she is always looking out for herself, but the truth is more complex than meets the eye.

Janet (Karen Rodriguez) – Smart, scrappy, and loyal secretary to Ben Reilly. She wants to help her boss and his small business become successful, and she has zero problem speaking truth to power.

Along with Cage, the updated series lineup includes Lamorne Morris (Fargo, Saturday Night), Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes, The Banshees of Inisherin), Li Jun Li (Wu Assassins), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, Slow Horses), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches), and Karen Rodriguez (Swarm, Shining Girls). In addition, Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Lewis Caldwell, Amy Aquino, and Andrew Robinson are set for recurring roles.

Cage plays an aging and down-on-his-luck 1930s New York private investigator who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero. Morris's Robbie Robertson is a driven, hard-working man who won't take no for an answer, a dedicated journalist trying to make it with the odds stacked against him as a black professional in 1930s New York. He takes on riskier stories that no one else would touch in order to catch attention and a paycheck. He is willing to do whatever is necessary for his career. Gleeson has reportedly been tapped to play the series' villain, though specific details are being kept under wraps. Li will reportedly play a singer at the premier nightclub in New York. Popoola reportedly plays a World War I veteran who is looking for an opportunity to get ahead. Details on additional characters weren't released with the respective casting news.

Series co-developers Oren Uziel & Steve Lightfoot also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers on Spider-Noir. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal also co-developed the series and serve as executive producers (Pascal, via Pascal Pictures) – with Harry Bradbeer executive-producing and directing the first two episodes. Spider-Noir will debut on Prime Video sometime in 2026.

