Spider-Noir: Why Lamorne Morris Wanted to "F*** With" Nicolas Cage

Lamorne Morris explains why he wanted to "f*** with" Spider-Noir co-star Nicolas Cage to get him to laugh and discusses the new series.

Article Summary Lamorne Morris reveals his mission to make Nicolas Cage laugh on the Spider-Noir set

Cage and Morris star in the Prime Video and MGM+ Spider-Noir series based on the Marvel Comics character

Filming insights include Morris struggling to break Cage, who shared a fun on-set story from a previous project

Spider-Noir teases authentic 1930s style and teases Spiderverse Easter eggs for fans

This past week brought us our best look yet at what Prime Video, Sony Pictures Television, and Amazon MGM Studios' Nicolas Cage (Adaptation, Pig)-starring Spider-Noir has to offer, with preview images and official teasers being released in both "Authentic Black & White" and "True-Hue Full Color." Now, Lamorne Morris (Robbie Robertson) is offering some insights into what life was like on the set during filming – specifically, how it was his goal to "f**k with" Cage by getting him to break (or laugh). Checking in with Variety on the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards red carpet (you can check out the video below), Morris explains that he was so nervous to be working with Cage that he tried to make the actor laugh as a way of also easing his own tension, though adding Cage wasn't easy to break. It's a great clip, with Morris sharing how Cage showed him a clip of himself breaking on the set of Family Man and not being able to get through the scene. From there, we get more insights into Robbie Robertson and how he factors into the action, and if viewers can expect any Spiderverse Easter eggs.

Based on the Marvel Comics' character, MGM+ and Prime Video's Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Cage), a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city's one and only superhero. Here's a look at what Morris had to share on the red carpet earlier today, with Spider-Noir set to hit MGM+ on May 25th and Prime Video on May 27th:

Lamorne Morris says he wanted to "f*ck with" Nicolas Cage by trying to make him laugh on the set of "Spider-Noir." #SpiritAwards pic.twitter.com/9fxNTTmmp1 — Variety (@Variety) February 15, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Along with Cage, the series also stars Emmy Award-winning actor Lamorne Morris (Fargo, New Girl), Li Jun Li (Sinners, Babylon), Karen Rodriguez (The Hunting Wives, Acapulco), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, Slow Horses), with SAG Award-winning actor Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Day of The Fight), and Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin, Harry Potter). Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Now, here's a look back at the images and character overviews that were released earlier this week:

Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage) – Back in the day, Ben Reilly was the superhero known as "The Spider". After a personal tragedy, he stepped away from his heroic alter ego. Only an extraordinary case could call this down-on-his-luck private investigator to drop the ordinary man act and put his mask back on.

Robbie Robertson (Lamorne Morris) – A dedicated journalist trying to make it in 1930s New York with the odds stacked against him. He is willing to do whatever is necessary for his career as well as his best friend, Ben.

Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li) – The star attraction at the premiere nightclub in New York. It may seem like she is always looking out for herself, but the truth is more complex than meets the eye.

Janet (Karen Rodriguez) – Smart, scrappy, and loyal secretary to Ben Reilly. She wants to help her boss and his small business become successful, and she has zero problem speaking truth to power.

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed and executive-produced the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel's The Punisher, Shantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce for their shingle Lord Miller, along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer via Pascal Pictures. Cage and Pavlina Hatoupis also serve as executive producers.

