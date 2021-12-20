Spitting Image Live To Be A New Stage Show In London's West End

With theatres closing and the country teetering on a new lockdown, it's a brave production that decides to launch a new big-budget theatrical production this week. But that's Spitting Image Live for you. Featuring The Liar King, the recently revived puppet-based satirical TV series will be taking to London's West End next year, apparently.

Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law, behind the current TV show, stated "The last month has shown Spitting Image has been far too kind to Boris and his pals on TV recently. So to deliver the kind of sharp satire and laughter they deserve Spitting Image have decided to make a live production. Whilst Boris and his boys and girls level themselves ever upwards to the sunny uplands… we are preparing to level them down to size in a West End theatrical show. We can't give too much away at this time, possibly because we're still writing it, however, unlike Boris, we will deliver with no shortcuts. I'm afraid there will be lies because it's Boris. I can tell you that we have devised a spectacular show-stopping ending, a huge carnival head of Boris that fills the stage will open its mouth and spew a snowstorm of paper lies all over the theatre. The lies printed on small pieces of paper will flutter down onto the audience who will be able to pick up their favourite Boris untruths and take them home as mementoes. Videndum spectaculum!" Spitting Image Live will be produced by Avalon.

Earlier this year, when reviewing The Windsors: Endgame in London's West End, I described it as "Spamalot meets Spitting Image", so particular a summation that it took pride of place on the poster outside the production, my first ever. I wonder if "The Windsors meets Woolworths" will go down as well? Probably not. Still, I have until next year to write something better.