Spitting Image To Air On ITV For One Night Only For US Election

It was announced today that the revived satirical puppet show Spitting Image will have two specials to cover all the key moments and circus around the 2020 US Election. Streaming exclusively on BritBox first thing on Saturday the 31st October, non-subscribers will have a one-off chance to watch the first, bonus episode of the special on ITV on the evening of Saturday 31st October. Both episodes will then be available to view only on BritBox.

With mixed reviews for the writing but universal acclaim for the puppetry, Spitting Image has delivered record new subscribers for BritBox UK, the BBC and ITV created streaming platform. As well as a hit on BritBox, global social media stats by episode two have seen Spitting Image official content reach over 85 million people, with over 20 million views of content across official social media channels and three No. 1 trending videos on YouTube. Including one in which Bleeding Cool got a name check. Forty-five seconds in…

Reemah Sakaan, Group Director ITV SVOD and Chief Creative & Brand Officer BritBox said: "'We've been excited about the timing of the US election for this series of Spitting Image for months… and it certainly doesn't seem to be letting us down in terms of material for satire, so we commissioned a bonus episode that we are excited to share with both ITV and BritBox audiences."

Kevin Lygo, BritBox Originals Creative Chief and ITV's Director of TV added: "This is a great chance to celebrate Spitting Image's noisy return after 18 years and give ITV viewers a taste of the full series, available on BritBox."

Jon Thoday, Executive Producer at Avalon, said: "We are excited to mark the USA election with a double special with ITV and BritBox."

Roger Law added: "Spitting Image returns to ITV for a one-off special on the 31 October at 10pm. Halloween. How very appropriate.

Spitting Image is directed by Andy de Emmony and Steve Connelly. Executive Producers are Jeff Westbrook, Joanna Beresford, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner and Roger Law. BritBox Commissioning Executive is Nana Hughes.