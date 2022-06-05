Spy x Family E09 "Show Off How in Love You Are" Review: Yor/Loid Kiss?

Will the Forgers show off a little romance on this week's episode of Spy x Family, "Show Off How in Love You Are"? Their path seems to be filled with a ton of hurdles and Twilight seems more & more desperate with each episode. Could there be actual "feelings" creeping into their fake family set-up? Would it be possible he still wants this type of life deep down, yet not willing to admit it to himself… at least, not quite yet?

Turns out the Forgers are not the only family in town hiding secrets: the Briars are a little knowledgeable in that department as well, it seems. This might explain why she is giving her all to be a "good wife" despite not actually being one— much like with her brother, there are many aspects she had to keep hidden so it is why she is probably used to functioning in this type of living setup. Anyway, one Briar is an assassin and the other is part of the Secret Police service. Recipe for disaster. Yet another set of anime siblings that promised to marry at some point, no wonder Yuri does not know how to act when it comes to his sister.

Anya is always the true MVP though advising her mom and dad to get along, which seems to puzzle both of them; with Yor taking to heart that her food does not taste well. This then takes her on a rollercoaster throughout the day, believing she is not a good mom-slash-wife. I love the different sides of Yor we are presented with throughout the show: badass assassin, forgetful clutz, and the nervous teenager who has never kissed a boy. She even goes to the fake friends she has in the office for advice. I wonder how much of this will get to Yuri's ears.

However, things do not go that well with the Forgers' first time hosting a get-together with Yuri. Thank goodness the Briars are so happy with booze that he forgot to bug their place. Later on, we do get to see how Twilight struggles to accept this and even bugs Yor when she heads to work and intercepts her playing officers from the Secret Service. Yor passes the little test though, but we do see a hint of attachment in Twilight's eyes. I wonder if we will be seeing more of his internal struggle to not get attached to his fake family.

I wonder if this will, at some point, improve their relationship or their portrayal of a fake one. It does make Anya happy to come back to her parents getting along once again. Their little fake family still has me simping for their happiness and hoping it leads to being a real family. A girl has hopes, right? Anyway, this was another fun episode that had me talking to my screen. I am always very excited about what will happen next whenever I finish an episode of Spy x Family. Aaah, I wish I could binge it all already.

