Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 4 All About Legends & Search for Love

Crunchyroll's Spy x Family S02E04: "The Pastry of Knowledge/The Informant's Great Romance Plan II" continued a run of slice-of-life episodes.

Article Summary The latest episode of Crunchyroll's Spy x Family Season 2 features the quest for a legendary pastry and a continued search for love.

The slice-of-life segments in Spy x Family combine humor and insight into the characters.

The episode primarily follows Anya and Becky, and introduces a subplot with Franky's romantic pursuits.

The episode hints at underlying plotlines within the assassins' organization and Yor's mysterious past.

This past weekend's episode of Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, "The Pastry of Knowledge/The Informant's Great Romance Plan II," consisted of two parts this time. While I often prefer episodes that are geared towards plot, Spy x Family really makes me enjoy these slice-of-life segments, always letting us learn a bit more about each character. This anime is like a palate cleanser to relax and balance out the darker stories I watch.

While I do enjoy the slice-of-life bits, I am also hoping we start getting deeper into the story itself as it moves forward and less of the side snippets. It is such an odd feeling since I want to see where things will go, but at the same time, I love getting these silly moments. Anyway, I digress. The first part, "The Pastry of Knowledge," follows Anya and Becky as they overhear about the legendary pastry chef who appears at Eden Academy every once in a blue moon and how their pastries make the kids smart enough to become Imperial Scholars. Of course, we know where this is going.

Turns out not only Anya and Becky hear about this, but Damian, Emile, and Ewen join them on their run to the cafeteria, but they are too late, and Glooman has gotten the last… They later guilt trip into sharing, but they are one macaroon short. This was my favorite bit of the two in this episode. I loved how they are such kids when interacting with each other, even when trying to be "adults." It was so cute how Damian lost on purpose because, deep down, he really is a good "boi," and I just wanted to give him a hug. I could not stop laughing at Anya and her antic to still go ahead and fail. Though it was nice to hear Twilight admit she has gotten better with her studies, especially Ancient Language. Gives me some hope.

The second part, "The Informant's Great Romance Plan II," was about Franky, who once again is on his search to love the poor thing. This time his plan is to find the lost cat of a barista who he sees every morning when he gets his coffee. Of course, Twilight refuses to help. However, when he gets a lead as to where the cat might be, he encounters Yor, who offers her help. This segment was also very funny, to be honest— the cat-covered Yor had me laughing like an idiot while watching. While I was glad Franky was successful in finding the cat, we also knew what was coming a mile away: of course, she had a boyfriend. I am not going to lie; I giggled at his face as he walked away.

Back at her office, we see Yor gets very happy by being called "normal" before getting a phone call from her "client," the Shopkeeper. After hearing Twilight and Franky discuss the assassins' organization that focuses on cleaning up traitors, now all I can think is: who is the shopkeeper? Is Yor part of this organization? When are we going to find out more about Yor and her past? I have to give the anime this: while they have silly moments, more often than not, if something is brought up, it is because it might play a part in the story, so I am now even more nervous about what's to come with Crunchyroll's Spy x Family.

