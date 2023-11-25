Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Review, spy x family

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 7 Spotlights Yor's Deep Dilemma: Review

Crunchyroll's Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 7: "Who Is This Mission For?" delves a bit deeper into Yor's continuing internal dilemmas.

Article Summary Episode 7 focuses on Yor's conflicting role as an assassin and mother.

Anya's clever distraction allows Yor to defeat Barnaby and stay undercover.

Yor grapples with her identity, pondering her true purpose behind missions.

The Forger family balances danger and domestic life as threats loom.

Crunchyroll's Spy x Family Season 2, "Who Is This Mission For?" delves a bit deeper into Yor's internal dilemma. It was a very fun episode that fleshes out the plot some more. Yor continues going by instinct, and her brutality wins over while Twilight continues struggling to be the "fun" dad. It was nice to see Anya be more self-aware as well. Definitely another fantastic, serious, funny, and badass Yor.

It is funny when you notice we are rooting for an assassin crew over other assassins. Who are the real bad guys? Or rather, who are the worst bad guys? Anyway, the show continues exactly where the previous episode left: Yor is about to fight the sickle dude, Barnaby. When they start attracting unwanted stares Anya manages to trick the crowd into thinking they are part of a circus. Of course, even tormented that Anya is there, Yor manages to take advantage of the situation, bringing Barnaby down and earning applause from those around. However, they manage to make it to the new room safely, and Yor gets reprimanded for being careless and asked to pay more attention.

Yor has been tasked with keeping guard for the night and keeping the Gretchers safe. We see Yor look at the phone and wonder who she is carrying this mission for once again. It seems having a family has indeed changed her. Even if she remains an exceptional assassin, she does not have a family that depends on her income any longer. However, when faced with these types of circumstances, Yor's instincts seem to take over, and she becomes a killing machine that can sniff bloodlust a mile away. I love seeing her in business mode, though, but I wonder how long this facade can be kept up since it has been hinted that Garden is a gang we might see Twilight go up against.

On the other side, Anya has been very worried about Yor and has been trying to find different distractions for Loid, ultimately distracting herself with each activity and then being grumpy at Loid as a result. During dinner, we see Loid is worried he is failing as a dad, and Anya realizes she is worrying him, which could lead to the family reaching its end. However, it was a very sweet scene in which she admits to Loid she misses her mom, and he understands it must be hard for the child. Though of course, he does not know the real reason behind her worries.

The night of the rendezvous has approached, and Yor is to escort the family while everyone is distracted with fireworks; however, there are obstacles looming around as all assassins are on their tracks. I wonder if Loid will be joining this fight. I also wonder if he will see Yor in action the way Anya did. I cannot wait to see more of the family teaming up against some bad guys; the Forgers are definitely a great team. I also hope to see more adventures like these in the future, and this has definitely been such a fun treat.

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 7 "Who Is This Mission For?" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9 / 10

