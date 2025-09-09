Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: spy x family

SPY x FAMILY Season 3 Set to Premiere on Crunchyroll This October

Crunchyroll released the trailer for SPY x FAMILY Season 3, with the hit anime's new season set to hit the streaming service on October 4th.

Article Summary SPY x FAMILY Season 3 premieres on Crunchyroll worldwide (excluding Asia) on October 4th, simulcast with Japan.

The new trailer reveals the ending theme "Actor" by Lilas and teases more high-stakes spy family antics.

The anime adapts Tatsuya Endo’s hit manga, with over 38 million copies in circulation as of August 2025.

SPY x FAMILY has racked up multiple Crunchyroll Anime Awards, cementing its status as a global favorite.

Gaze upon the new main trailer for SPY x FAMILY Season 3, peasants! For Crunchyroll has announced that it will stream the third season starting on October 4th worldwide (but excluding Asia)! New episodes will be premiering weekly, same day as Japan. The trailer also previews the ending theme song, "Actor," performed by singer-songwriter Lilas.

World peace is at stake, and secret agent <Twilight> (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most challenging mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows the other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter, who's a telepath.

The anime series is produced by TOHO Animation and adapted from the widely acclaimed manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo. Serialized in Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus since March 2019, the manga has over 38 million copies in circulation (as of August 2025) and has been nominated for both Harvey and Eisner Awards in the U.S. SPY x FAMILY has also become a bestseller on The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list and has even climbed into Circana BookScan's Top 20 Adult Graphic Novels list.

SPY x FAMILY Season 1 began airing in April 2022 and won Best New Anime Series, Best Comedy Series, and Best Anime Ending Sequence at the 7th annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards for Part 1 and Best Comedy Anime at the 8th annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards for Part 2. Season 2 aired in October 2023. Anya Forger has won the "Must Protect At All Costs" Character category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2023, 2024, and 2025. The film, SPY x FAMILY CODE: White originally released in Japan in December 2023 and in the U.S. on April 19, 2024.

SPY x FAMILY streams on Crunchyroll.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!