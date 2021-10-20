Squidbillies: Adult Swim Releases Official Trailer for Final Season

While one squid-related piece of content might be taking over the internet with challenges and endless new Halloween costumes, a classic animated series, Squidbillies makes its' final return to television screens. The oldest Squid in the Game returns for one last blast starting Sunday, November 7th on Adult Swim. Squidbillies will feature two new episodes each week starting at midnight (ET/PT).

Squidbillies is a quarter-hour animated comedy series that follows the Cuyler Family, America's favorite rural hell-raising cephalopods who call the mountains of fictional Dougal County, Georgia their home. The show is written and produced by Dave Willis, Jim Fortier, and Alan Steadman. Binge all previous 123 episodes of Squidbillies on HBO Max before the new season so you'll know what's going on! Squidbillies, the show you love to overlook, is back for a 13th and final season. The trailer for this final season features a lot of chaos in a short amount of time, but fans of the Squidbillies series will rejoice over new content coming their way next month.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Squidbillies | OFFICIAL TRAILER: Season 13 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDQoid_fOWM)

The show first premiered on Adult Swim in 2005 and is one of the longest-running animated shows on the network today. Join Early, Rusty, and Granny Cuyler for 10 brand new episodes of jackwoods backassery. Sorry – "backwoods jackassery." The new season features all-new covers of the show's opening theme song performed by Willie Nelson, Amanda Shires, Sturgill Simpson, and more. In addition to new cover artists, the search for a new Early Cuyler has been underway with numerous voice auditions held. Stay tuned to find out who will be the chosen one. During this year's global virtual Adult Swim Festival November 12 – 13, head back to the Blue Ridge Mountains for the Squidbillies panel featuring series creators and cast as they reflect on memorable squids moments and celebrate the final season.