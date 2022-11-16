Staged Season 3: Tennant and Sheen Are Returning Sooner Than You Think

Staged, the hit sitcom featuring comically awful and insecure versions of David Tennant and Michael Sheen as they went crazy during Lockdown, will be returning for a third season, and shockingly soon – the new series will be dropping exclusively on Britbox UK on November 24th. Hopefully it will also be on Britbox in the US in time for Thanksgiving so fans to sign up to the streaming service.

As the official synopsis for Staged season three goes: "Things have returned to normal for David and Michael. They have moved on from lockdown and returned to their everyday working life, while Simon's career remains stagnant. His phone does ring, but only to ask if he can get David and Michael back together; and they've made it clear they want nothing more to do with him. But Christmas is approaching, and Simon hopes the warmth of the season might soften them to the idea of a radio version of a Christmas classic… but that's as far as Simon's plan has got!"

The series, created by Simon Evans and Phin Glynn, will once again star Tennant and Sheen as themselves, alongside their partners Georgia Tennant and Anna Lundberg who play the long-suffering version of themselves. They are arguably the real stars of the show.

You can watch the original pilot for free on YouTube via Shout! Factory:

Staged was the Best of the Lockdown TV Shows

The first two seasons of Staged were originally broadcast on BBC One in the UK. Series creator and writer Simon Evans also plays a wimpy and cowardly asshole version of himself as he tries to keep what's left of his meagre career going while playing one of the most useless directors you could possibly imagine. Season one was shot and set in the heart of Lockdown in the UK as the Sheens and Tennants cope with the maddening and fear-ridden early months of the realities of the Pandemic in the UK. British Television probably produced more TV shows about and set in Lockdown during 2020 and 2021. Season two of Staged went meta with the arc involving Hollywood taking an interest in remaking the show for US television and the stars bristling at being pushed out of being cast to play themselves in the remake. So what's a pair of pissed-off actors to do? Why sabotage the remake at every turn when they talk to the various Hollywood stars who express interest in the starring in it, of course! Cue lots of celebrity cameos, including Whoopi Goldberg as Tennant and Sheen's increasingly frustrated agents who watches them torpedo their own careers and reputations in the process. Sitcom!

We should have known the show was coming back, considering they shot a Christmas Special episode last December while Tennant and Sheen were filming Good Omens 2.

As you can see from the publicity stills, Lockdown is over (for now), and the stars and their partners can actually meet up. David Tennant is Doctor Who again. Now they can all drive each other crazy in person as their partners pick up the pieces after them. Hilarity will certainly ensue again.

Staged returns on Britbox UK on November 24th.