Star Trek: Anson Mount Ribs LeVar Burton with Birthday Reality Check

Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount couldn't help but have a little fun while wishing Star Trek legend LeVar Burton a happy birthday.

From one Star Trek captain to a commodore, Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount showed The Next Generation and Picard star LeVar Burton birthday wishes, writing on social media, "My Dear [LeVar Burton], While today's compliments about your character, charm, work ethic, empathy, and your good looks are all true, never forget that you are also old. Like… SO old, dude. Like forgetting your actual age (67) & thinking [Icespicee_] is a soft drink kinda old. ❤️🖖" Burton played Geordi La Forge as part of the initial TNG cast in 1987, initially as a bridge officer before becoming chief engineer of the U.S.S. Enterprise as a lieutenant commander for all seven seasons and four films. So now it's Burton's turn – when is Mount's birthday again?

During the Gene Roddenberry-created series run, he was initially sharing operations duties with Brent Spiner's Lt. Commander Data as helmsman. When the series decided to make him the permanent chief engineer, Burton embraced the role, including the final The Original Series-TNG crossover episode in season six's Relics featuring a special away mission with James Doohan's Montgomery Scott that helped free the Enterprise-D from a Dyson Sphere. The actor reprised the role in the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard in 2023, finally giving him some measure of closure as Commodore Geordi La Forge never had with his best friend Data when 2002's Nemesis shut the door on the TNG film franchise. It also gave him a family with his real-life daughter Mica Burton and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut playing La Forge daughters Alandra and Sydney, respectively, both Starfleet officers.

Mount joined the Star Trek franchise in season two of Discovery as the fourth actor to play Christopher Pike, the captain before James T. Kirk of the original NCC-1701 Enterprise in TOS. The reintroduction of Pike, Spock (Ethan Peck), and Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) led to the current spinoff SNW. Where Discovery went from being the second TOS prequel to the distant future in the 32nd century, SNW remained to put a new spin on classic non-serial Star Trek storytelling. Filming for season three started on December 11th, originally delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, expected to continue through late May.

My Dear @levarburton,

While today's compliments about your character, charm, work ethic, empathy, and your good looks are all true, never forget that you are also old. Like… SO old, dude. Like forgetting your actual age (67) & thinking @icespicee_ is a soft drink kinda old. ❤️🖖 pic.twitter.com/5Ot8l4trtA — Anson Mount 🖖 (@ansonmount) February 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

