The City of Boston plans to honor the late Star Trek actor declaring March 26 as Leonard Nimoy Day, a proclamation from the outgoing Mayor Martin J. Walsh, according to the Boston Globe. Nimoy, who played Mr. Spock for the better part of five decades until his passing in 2015 from The Original Series, The Next Generation, and eight films, was a West End native of the area and contributor to the arts. "I encourage all Bostonians to recognize Leonard Nimoy's commitment and dedication to the Arts and the lasting impact that he has left on the community," Walsh's proclamation read. "Leonard Nimoy brought honor upon his native city with his accomplishments as an actor, writer, producer, director, poet, photographer, and philanthropist."

Life and Career of Leonard Nimoy in Star Trek and Beyond

Nimoy was born in 1931 and became a staple of Hollywood with a career spanning six decades. The actor developed a passion for acting at the Elizabeth Peabody House and West End Boys Club. He also received a summer scholarship for acting lessons at Boston College in his youth and later accepting an honorary degree from Boston University. The document also referenced the charitable organizations Nimoy was involved with throughout his life. "He has worked for the betterment of his community by contributing to cancer research and to the Financial Aid for Arts and Telescopic Space Research. Leonard Nimoy, through his fictional character, Mr. Spock — half-human, half Vulcan — gave the immigrant, the refugee, and the oppressed, a hero for 'the Outsider.' This proclamation is presented to Leonard Nimoy to serve as a reminder that although he has passed, he will always be remembered as a valued constituent dedicated to both the arts and his community."

Leonard's daughter Julie Nimoy thanked the mayor and city. "As a special tribute to dad @TheRealNimoy life and legacy, the @CityOfBoston just announced that on his birthday, 3/26, will officially be #LeonardNimoyDay! Thank you, Mayor @marty_walsh, for supporting this proclamation! @nimoycopdfilm #COPD." Friday would have been his 90th birthday. His Star Trek co-star, William Shatner, earlier in the week, celebrated his 90th birthday by immortalizing himself as AI through a company called StoryFile, allowing future generations to interact with a digital version of the actor. With 135 credits to Nimoy's name, the actor also had memorable roles in The Twilight Zone, Gunsmoke, Mission: Impossible, and Fringe. His final physical appearance in the Trek franchise was in 2013's Star Trek Into Darkness and was memorialized in Beyond (2016).

