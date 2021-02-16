One of the biggest philosophical and existential debates within a person's life is if one feels he/she was born at the right time even within a fictional universe. That's what Star Trek actor and director Jonathan Frakes tweeted on February 15 under the caption "Strange New Worlds" alluding to the upcoming latest pre-Kirk era series featuring Anson Mount's Christopher Pike and the U.S.S. Enterprise. The altered photo features Leonard Nimoy's Spock from The Original Series playing 3D-Chess with Anya Taylor-Joy's Beth Harmon from the Netflix original series' The Queen's Gambit.

It's certainly something to ponder the "what-if" side of things, especially how someone like Beth would acclimate herself in the Star Trek galaxy, or better yet, perhaps Frakes could just tease Taylor-Joy's potential casting for Strange New Worlds. Who knows? He probably would never tell. She could obviously give a considerable boost to the series already packed cast in Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck, the latter two playing Number One and Spock, respectively. Without a clearer picture of anything to go by other than the crossover parody marketing from Paramount+, all we know is Strange New Worlds is slated to come out later in 2021 or early 2022. According to Trek Movie, production is imminent to begin after the delays from the COVID-19 pandemic altered its original shooting schedule.

Strange New Worlds pic.twitter.com/5NYgPwrfVu — Jonathan Frakes (@jonathansfrakes) February 15, 2021

With the franchise's revival on CBS All Access, which becomes Paramount+ on March 4, starting with Star Trek: Discovery in 2017, Frakes has been involved in some capacity with every series since. The Next Generation alum directed numerous episodes in all three seasons and is also involved with its fourth season. He's also directed episodes of Picard and will do the same for the aforementioned Strange New Worlds. Frakes' William Riker also made a return on Picard in a few episodes in front of the camera and the actor also reprised the role on the more-comedic animated series Lower Decks.