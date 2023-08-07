Posted in: Star Trek, TV | Tagged: documentary, Inglorius Treksperts, star trek, star trek: deep space nine, Terry Farrell, To Boldly Go

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Terry Farrell Joins Doc "To Boldly Go"

Deep Space Nine alum Terry Farrell joins the Star Trek road trip documentary To Boldly Go, featuring the locations of the franchise's history.

Mark A. Altman is certainly well-known within the Star Trek community with his various documentaries, not to mention his work on the Inglorious Treksperts podcast. His latest project is the crowdfunded documentary called To Boldly Go, which is described as "part travelogue, part history lesson, part 'Curb Your Enthusiasm.'" Joining the project is Deep Space Nine star Terry Farrell, who played Jadzia Dax in the Paramount syndicated series.

To Boldly Go: A Star Trek Road Trip

To Boldly Go is marking the 60th anniversary of Star Trek: The Original Series pilot episode "The Cage." The documentary features IT hosts Altman, Daren Dochterma, and Ashley E. Miller as they take a road trip across franchise history spanning original locations from TOS to Picard season three. Helping them is a who's who of the Trek franchise in the cast and crew. Among the sites featured in the films and TV shows include the 40 Acres Backlot in Culver City, Vasquez Rocks, Bronson Canyon, Bell Ranch, Brandeis-Bardin Institute, Golden Gate Park, and so much more.

Among the special guests in the documentary announced are Star Trek V: The Final Frontier stars Laurence Luckinbill (Sybok) and Cynthia Gouw (Caithlin Dar). "'To Boldly Go' is not just a documentary," says Altman in a statement. "it's a voyage of discovery. It's a time machine that takes viewers back to the making of some of the most iconic television and movies in pop culture history, and this Kickstarter gives fans a chance to be a major part of this project from its inception through completion and take fans on the ultimate road trek." As per the atypical format of Kickstarter, fans who donate to the project receive tiered rewards depending on the amount. For more information on the project and how you can donate, you can check out the project here.

