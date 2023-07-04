Posted in: Paramount+, streaming, TV | Tagged: Deep Space Nine, discovery, paramount, star trek, strange new worlds, The Next Generation, The Original Series, Voyager

Star Trek Looks Back at Franchise's Most "Timey-Wimey" Time Travel Eps

Let's take a look at some of the most memorable time travel episodes in Star Trek history - from The Original Series to Strange New Worlds.

Most assume the franchise's exploration is just within the stars because of the name Star Trek. While there are plenty of space adventures, time plays just as important in the science fiction phenomenon. With Strange New Worlds' latest season two episode, "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow," Paramount+ released a featurette called Future Secured: Preserving Star Trek's Timeline on some of the franchise's most memorable time travel episodes along with summaries. The Original Series episode "The City on the Edge of Forever" is the first of several encounters the franchise would have with the Guardian of Forever. In that instance, Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy), and Bones (DeForest Kelley) travel to 1930s New York, where they have to ensure that humanitarian Edith Keeler (Joan Collins) dies in a car accident since she prevents US intervention in World War II that causes the Nazi's victory becoming the first to develop the atomic bomb.

The second episode featured was The Animated Series episode "Yesteryear," which sees Spock preserve his own future when he finds out he dies in his youth on Vulcan. Spock can travel back in time again, thanks to the Guardian. The next one featured is The Next Generation episode "Yesterday's Enterprise," which sees the Enterprise-C travel through a time rift escaping certain death to an alternate reality that finds the Federation still at war with the Klingons in a losing effort where their humanitarian principles conflict with the need to preserve a timeline only Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) remembers.

The Deep Space Nine two-parter "Past Tense" saw Commander Sisko (Avery Brooks), Dr. Bashir (Alexander Siddig), and Jadzia Dax (Terry Farrell) travel back in time to San Francisco in the year 2024, days before the Bell Riots, a watershed moment in Earth's history that changes attitudes toward the disadvantaged. Unfortunately, the key figure behind the riots in Gabriel Bell (John Lendale Bennett) is killed before the triggering event takes place and Sisko assumes his identity. Other episodes featured include Voyager two-parters "Future's End" and the series finale "Endgame," and the Discovery season two finale two-parter "Such Sweet Sorrow." Strange New Worlds streams Thursdays on Paramount+.

