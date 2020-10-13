Star Trek: Discovery S03 Star Doug Jones Teases Who's Leading the Ship

In the Star Trek: Discovery New York Comic-Con panel, stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones, who play Michael Burnham and Saru, respectively provided updates to what the temporally displaced Starfleet crew will be doing in the upcoming season three and teases who will lead the ship. The panel was hosted by Entertainment Weekly's Sarah Rodman. "We land in 3188," Martin-Green said. "I can say that [laughing]. So it was successful. And so I think for me, as Burnham, now it's all about the crew and it's all about getting together and figuring out where we are. What's happened? How are we going to navigate where we are? It sounds simple, but it's so profound. Where are we? What are we gonna do? Who are we gonna be? What does this future look like? I think the geniuses in all of us, the scientists in all of us are excited to see what this future looks like. But then at the same time, you know, we wanna know, we wanna know what this future looks like beyond science. And that's probably all I can say. Right, you got your human curiosity on for what's gonna happen."

Star Trek: Discovery Recap and Revolving Captain History

Rodman asked Jones about the status of leadership given what happened closing events of season two. To recap from season one, the original captain of the U.S.S. Discovery Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) died after being discovered he came from the mirror universe and took the place of the prime universe's version, who's assumed dead. The following season saw Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) taking the interim role for Discovery as the U.S.S. Enterprise underwent extensive repairs. "Well, we don't know right away," Jones said. "And yes, there are fans out there who watched the trailer and then paused everything and did this [laughing] to count the pips and look at the stripes and look at the… okay. But I shouldn't be the one to confirm or deny anything. So… so…But I can say that the captain's chair is open and it's a big question and that Burnham and Saru are both equally capable and qualified for it, and both equally wanting the other one to have it. And the other question remains when we get to the future, is the Federation intact? And is it in a place where they would assign us a captain from the future, or do we self-govern that?"

Who do you think should lead the U.S.S Discovery? Burnham, Saru, or someone else? Star Trek: Discovery season three premieres October 15 on CBS All Access.

This post is part of a multi-part series: Star Trek: Discovery New York Comic Con 2020.