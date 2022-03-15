Star Trek: Discovery S04 Finale Images: Can Earth & Ni'Var Be Saved?

As much of a cliche as it may be to say, for the fourth season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery it really all comes down to this. In the season-ender "Coming Home" (ominous in so many ways), Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and her select crew aboard the Discovery have one last shot at making some kind of first contact that will save both Earth and Ni'Var. But as Book (David Ajala) learned the hard way last week, there's a much deadlier danger in play as Tarka's (Shawn Doyle) plan to take down the DMA will bring down Earth and Ni'Var with it. Now here's a look at the preview images and episode overview for this week's Season 4 finale:

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 13 "Coming Home": In the season four finale, the DMA approaches Earth and Ni'Var. With evacuations underway, Burnham and the team aboard the U.S.S. Discovery must find a way to communicate and connect with a species far different from their own before time runs out (written by Michelle Paradise and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi).

And here's a very cool featurette looking back on all of the times in the past that Starfleet breached the galactic barrier:

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and recurring guest star Ian Alexander (Gray). Produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout & Roddenberry Entertainment, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth executive produce.