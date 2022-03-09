Star Trek: Discovery S04E12 Preview: Last Attempt at a First Contact?

While it was great to hear that Paramount+ had renewed Star Trek: Discovery for a fifth season back in January, it's really this week and next week that matter the most for the series. Because while the news may have confirmed the show's future, this week's episode "Species Ten-C" and next week's season finale will give viewers a better idea of what that future is going to look like (and who ends up surviving to see it). That brings us to the following preview images, overview, and promo for the season's penultimate episode, as Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) & her team look attempt to make First Contact before Book (David Ajala) and Tarka (Shawn Doyle) makes it their last.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 12 "Species Ten-C": As the DMA approaches Earth and Ni'Var, Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery attempt to make First Contact with the powerful species responsible before it's too late. Written by Kyle Jarrow and directed by: Olatunde Osunsanmi.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and recurring guest star Ian Alexander (Gray). Produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout & Roddenberry Entertainment, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth executive produce.