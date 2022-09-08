Star Trek: Discovery S05 Preview Image Released; Wilson Cruz Goes BTS

Wilson Cruz provided a behind-the-scenes tour of season five of Star Trek: Discovery during Star Trek Day. The actor, who plays the ship's counselor and ship's chief medical officer, Dr. Hugh Culber, first visited star Sonequa Martin-Green (Capt Michael Burnham) on the set tour. Martin-Green revealed she's on her way to film her scenes, one of them involving the bridge catching herself before venturing into spoiler territory.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Set Tour

The next stop was a visit to Blu del Barrio and Mary Wiseman, along with Blu's four-legged furry canine companion, Beetle. Both, like Martin-Green, are not in costume and play Ensign Adira and Lt. Sylvia Tilly, respectively. All three convene at the area dubbed "Margaritaville," where the cast relaxes between filming. The third stop was Burnham's quarters, where Cruz revealed how Martin-Green and production designers collaborated on its room's aesthetics that includes African-inspired features.

Cruz then proceeded to show Discovery's plaque that features a poem by Sarah Williams. "Though my soul may set in darkness, it will rise in perfect light. I have loved the stars too fondly to be fearful of the night." The next stop was in the costume department where his "TV husband" Anthony Rapp, who plays Cmdr. Paul Stamets is. Cruz talked about how the uniforms in Discovery will work with costume designer Anthony Tran. "We're always tweaking things by millimeters as bodies change," he said. Rapp revealed his favorite costume is the red pajamas in the "famous bathroom scene." "They just felt right for the moment."

The final stop was on the bridge, where we see Martin-Green, Wiseman, and Patrick Kwok-Choon (Lt. Gen Rhys) in uniform without any context to the scene. We do see Martin-Green acknowledge the camera before the featurette wraps. Season four showed Discovery trying to find out the origins of a galactic-level threat without any means of communication while battling internal fears from within the Federation. Star Trek: Discovery season five premieres on Paramount+ in 2023. And about that preview image of what's to come? As promised…