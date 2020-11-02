Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Preview: Burnham, Adira Look for Answers

Now that the third season of CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery has gotten the band back together (with Saru now commanding the bridge), it's time to find some answers as to why the Federation no longer exists in 3189 and what exactly happened that caused the Federation to be no more- replaced by something called the United Earth Defense Force. Admiral Senna Tal could offer some clarity- if Tal wasn't dead. But then there's Adira, the host of Tal's Trill symbiont and an investigator- and someone who could access Tal's memories. Which is exactly what Burnham and Adira have in mind in the following preview images and promo for "Forget Me Not" as the duo visit the Trill homeworld to access Tal's mind. Meanwhile, Saru's attempts to get the crew to reconnect with one another don't quite go as initially planned…

Star Trek: Discovery season 3, episode 4 "Forget Me Not": Burnham and Adira visit the Trill homeworld in hopes of unlocking the secrets trapped within Adira's mind. Back on the U.S.S. Discovery, Saru's efforts to help the crew reconnect with one another take a surprising turn. Written by Alan McElroy, Chris Silvestri, and Anthony Maranville; directed by Hanelle Culpepper.

Here's a look back at that fourth season announcement news that Discovery fans had been hoping/waiting for, along with some surprising news about when work on the season kicks off:

Landing more than 930 years into the future, our heroes look to re-establish the legacy of Starfleet after "the galaxy took a hard left"- as you're about to see in the official trailer. Season three premieres Thursday, October 15, on CBS All Access- with new episodes of the 13-episode third season released weekly on Thursdays, exclusively to subscribers of the streaming service.

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou., Adil Hussain (Aditya Sahil), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Gray). Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.