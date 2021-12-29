Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 7 Preview: Meeting of the Minds

Before we show off the preview images, episode overview, and preview for this week's episode of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, can we just say how brain-trippy it is to have David Cronenberg (aka Kovich) on the show in any way, shape, or form? Seriously. The man's one of the most influential filmmakers of modern times (and was amazingly disturbing in 1990's Nightbreed) and here he is in the "Star Trek" franchise sharing scenes with the incomparable Sonequa Martin-Green (aka Burnham). Okay, with that out of the way we can move onto our look at "…But to Connect," as representatives from across the galaxy look to find some kind of common ground on how to confront the threat that the Dark Matter Anomaly poses:

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 7 "…But to Connect": Tensions rise as representatives from across the galaxy gather to confront the threat of the Dark Matter Anomaly. Zora's new sentience raises difficult questions. Written by Terri Hughes Burton & Carlos Cisco, and directed by Lee Rose.

In this week's The Ready Room, host Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) welcomes director & ST: TNG alum Jonathan Frakes to discuss his episode, S04E06 "Stormy Weather." And just before Wheaton wraps things up, he also shares a preview for this week's episode:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Ready Room | Jonathan Frakes On Directing Discovery | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WwhXela0Z5g)

With Discovery, Picard, Strange New Worlds, Prodigy & Lower Decks (and Section 31 still in active development and other projects in the rumor mill), it would be an understatement to say that the "Star Trek" streaming universe is a bit busy right now. With that much in play, the obvious question needs to be asked. When are we going to start seeing some crossovers? That was the question posed to "Star Trek" streaming universe bigwig Alex Kurtzman when he joined Deadline Hollywood's Hero Nation podcast. Kurtzman has been thinking about crossovers- especially how to do them the right way that benefits the shows and the viewers.

"It's really funny that you asked that question because I was just thinking about it [crossovers] this morning," Kurtzman responded during the interview. "Here's the thing about crossovers; I think crossovers are can be really, really exciting. But they have to exist for a reason. There has to be a great story reason to do it. And it has to move both shows forward in a way. And it does feel both of you are right, that inevitably it's coming somewhere somehow. But I think we want to be as intentional about doing something like that as we've been about our selection of shows and the way in which we've curated each show to have its own distinct identity."

Kurtzman continued, "Because the flip side to doing a crossover wrong is that people are really disappointed and it impacts both shows. So it's just not a gamble that I would want to take randomly. that being said, it's certainly exciting to think about certain pairings that you're like 'Wow, what would it be like if those two characters were together or those two crews were together?' But I want to be careful about it. So I guess the most direct answer I can give you is it's on my mind but I haven't thought about a specific yet." Along with the previously-teased "Starfleet Academy" series project, fans have been eagerly awaiting word on the Michelle Yeoh-starring spinoff series Section 31. After confirming the project was still in development, Kurtzman added, "We're in a very exciting place. I can't tell you anything yet. But it's still very much alive."