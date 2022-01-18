Star Trek: Discovery, Strange New Worlds, Lower Decks Renewed & More

Paramount+ provided updates on every active Star Trek series starting with some not-so-surprising renewals starting with Discovery, which was renewed for a fifth season. Season four resumes on February 10. Strange New Worlds, which is set to make its series premiere on May 5, has been renewed in advance for a second season. The season two premiere of Picard has a new release date of March 3. The animated Lower Decks, which makes its season three return in summer 2022, has also been renewed for its fourth season. The franchise's second active animated series Prodigy concludes part one of season one on February 3 on episode 10. Part two of the season that wraps up 10 additional episodes will stream later in 2022.

"Four years ago, we made a promise to grow 'Star Trek' into something it had never been before, and thanks to the incredibly hard work done by our many talented showrunners, writers, and directors, along with the extraordinary support of CBS Studios and Paramount+, we're keeping our word," said Alex Kurtzman, architect and executive producer, Star Trek franchise. "Now our current shows are set up for the future as we work to build 'Trek's' next phase of programming for years to come."

Discovery season four focuses on a galactic-wide threat from a dark matter anomaly as Starfleet scrambles to discover its origins and resolve the threat. Picard finds Jean-Luc (Patrick Stewart) reuniting with his old nemesis, the omnipotent Q (John de Lancie), and his latest challenge that forces him and his ragtag crew to time travel to the past to save the future. Strange New Worlds acts as the most direct prequel to The Original Series that sees the pre-Kirk U.S.S. Enterprise crew with Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn) and Spock (Ethan Peck) for a more traditional franchise experience. Lower Decks follows the misadventures of the ensigns of the U.S.S. Cerritos as they poke and prod through the franchise's revisited clichés. Prodigy continues the adventures of the non-Starfleet crew trying to find out more about their mysterious ship the Protostar.