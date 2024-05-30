Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: jett reno, star trek: discovery, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Starfleet Academy, tig notaro

Star Trek: Discovery: Tig Notaro on Jett Reno's Future, Alex Kurtzman

Tig Notaro on Jett Reno's future in the Star Trek franchise post-Discovery, the chances of appearing on Starfleet Academy, and Alex Kurtzman.

Actress and comedian Tig Notaro is masterful for her sarcastic wit and deadpan manner, which makes her a natural fit for engineer Jett Reno on Star Trek: Discovery. She's not the first comedian to be a recurring cast member of the franchise, as that honor goes to Whoopi Goldberg on The Next Generation. The main difference is Goldberg's character of Guinan is far more leaned on as a sage figure as the El-Aurian barkeep of the Enterprise-D's Ten Forward while Notaro organically infuses her humor, wit, and wisdom from personal experience to inspire her performance as Reno. With the final season of Discovery on Paramount+, the question naturally becomes what of her future in the franchise and if we'll see Reno in the next live-action series Starfleet Academy, which is also set in the 32nd century.

Tig Notaro on Star Trek: Discovery's Jett Reno's Future

When asked about Reno's future and if we'll see her in the Holly Hunter-starred Starfleet Academy, "Yeah, who knows?" Notaro told Indiewire of the fan favorite. "Maybe the full-blown Jett Reno spinoff. I'm hoping that I can continue on somewhere, somehow, because I do feel like it is such a fun character, and I have been very spoiled by the writers and everybody. I've had such a great time, and I just hope that there is a future for Jett Reno somewhere."

As far as how Notaro infuses her life in Reno, "I feel like it makes sense for the character's scrappiness, that there's been so many different paths that she's gone down, and different jobs and experiences that, again, I relate to as a person," she said. "I feel like I've done so many different odd jobs that I was never on a clear path. I feel like for so long in my life, I was just jumping from one random thing to the next, and I feel like all of those experiences, I'm very thankful for."

Notaro's ties with the Star Trek franchise go back to executive producer Alex Kurtzman. "We both worked for Sam Raimi's production company," Notaro said. "Over the years, we were both [production] assistants, and he obviously went on to bigger and better things, even within the company as a writer, and then executive producer, and showrunner for different things like 'Xena' and 'Hercules.' Yeah, then he went off on his own, and I'd run into him here and there. Then when they were about to go into season two for 'Discovery,' he brought me in for a meeting about this character. That's kind of when I thought, oh, cool, I'll probably do an episode or two. Now I'm neck deep in the 'Star Trek' world." For more including if Notaro struggles with the Star Trek technobabble and growing up with the franchise since The Original Series, you can check out the interview here.

